⚠️ Requires replay from the start — Thank you deeply for your patience and support!



⚡ Performance Improvements

・🔧 1st map fully redone for smoother play — smaller maps & optimized events

・💻 Reduced lag spikes on many computers

・🎮 Framework improved, making it easier to add new content going forward



🎴 New Cards & Items

・👑 New Card at 1st Shop: 図書館の女王 = としょかん の じょおう = Library Queen

・⛩️ New Card at 2nd Shop: 鳥居 = とりい = Shinto Shrine

・👕 New Item to find at start [Remember to equip items]: シャツ = Shirt



🎓 Japanese Learning

・✏️ Hiragana Mnemonic Cards typo fix for "ゆ"

・All Hiragana Mnemonics will be covered in the next update



💬 Feedback & Community

・📢 Thanks for your feedback via mail, Discord, and YouTube!

・✨ Keep sharing ideas & issues early — your input shapes the game!



またね！

Light :>