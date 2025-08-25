 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19727807 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
⚠️ Requires replay from the start — Thank you deeply for your patience and support!

⚡ Performance Improvements
・🔧 1st map fully redone for smoother play — smaller maps & optimized events
・💻 Reduced lag spikes on many computers
・🎮 Framework improved, making it easier to add new content going forward

🎴 New Cards & Items
・👑 New Card at 1st Shop: 図書館の女王 = としょかん の じょおう = Library Queen
・⛩️ New Card at 2nd Shop: 鳥居 = とりい = Shinto Shrine
・👕 New Item to find at start [Remember to equip items]: シャツ = Shirt

🎓 Japanese Learning
・✏️ Hiragana Mnemonic Cards typo fix for "ゆ"
・All Hiragana Mnemonics will be covered in the next update

💬 Feedback & Community
・📢 Thanks for your feedback via mail, Discord, and YouTube!
・✨ Keep sharing ideas & issues early — your input shapes the game!

またね！
Light :>

