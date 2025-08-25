This is a major update for the game, bringing a new team and arena!

Heed the wise advice of Hanzo: "Be careful with the lanterns in the Temple arena, they disorient anyone who gets too close to the lantern!"

But that's not all, in upcoming patches, you can expect another team and tournament improvements, as well as each team having its own super strike!

Patch Change List:

- Added a new team - Ninjas;

- Added a new arena - Temple.

A small tip about the super strike:

To activate the super strike, you need to accumulate energy, which player team members gain when the opponent's goalkeeper deflects the ball. When fully charged, the super strike is automatically applied.

You can share your suggestions for game improvements or any bugs you find with us in the game Community. We will definitely consider and try to implement your wishes!