Apologies for the delay we had a small handful of players having issues with their saves so wanted to assist them first before announcing this patch or have to do an emergency rollback.

But with no further delays here is the full list of everything new in the game since last time.







BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug where bird poop would appear outside your park and couldn’t be cleaned.

Ticket sellers’ staff no longer get stuck at home (no more free paid holidays for them).

Guests can no longer leave puddles inside the changing rooms.

Fixed Caymart pricing for Staff Restockers.

IMPROVEMENTS

Improved paramedic behavior.

Trash bins have been reworked to be more useful when placed around the park.

Guests now take longer before becoming disgusted (a longer grace period before they react).

Staff restocking is now smarter.

Increased staff movement speed (not quite Sonic, but definitely faster).

Reduced requirements for certain tedious missions.

Early-game durability and cleanliness management has been adjusted to avoid overwhelming new players.

Improved UI explanations for star rating upgrades.

Added information about Safety, Hygiene, Durability ratings, and trash capacity to attractions.

Fewer poops (clearly the best improvement).

Copy Game Log now gathers more info to help in worst-case scenarios like crashes.

Several translation fixes and improvements.



NEW FEATURES

Screen resolution settings.

You can now interact with staff the same way you can with visitors.

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates