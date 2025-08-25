List of changes:
Added new unit - Goblin Flesh. Available if you have "Tyrant" relations with goblins. Moves slowly, does not attack. Deals a lot of damage when killed, exploding
Added new text event - Graveyard
Added 2 new political events
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Added new unit - Goblin Flesh. Available if you have "Tyrant" relations with goblins. Moves slowly, does not attack. Deals a lot of damage when killed, exploding
Added new text event - Graveyard
Added 2 new political events
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update