 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19727736 Edited 25 August 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

List of changes:

Added new unit - Goblin Flesh. Available if you have "Tyrant" relations with goblins. Moves slowly, does not attack. Deals a lot of damage when killed, exploding

Added new text event - Graveyard

Added 2 new political events

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3170731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link