Update Announcement – Out Now! 🎉



The new update for Tawa: Lost in Time is available today!

Packed with new features, optimizations, and improvements, it’s time to dive back into the adventure.



Key Highlights



🏝️ New island to explore, filled with secrets and hidden areas.



🦖 Dynamic in-game events: hunting, escaping, exploring, and unexpected encounters.



🌿 Performance optimizations for smoother, more stable gameplay.



📜 Enhanced environmental storytelling: new “phantom” sequences gradually reveal Tawa’s journey to reunite with her family.





---



Other Improvements



🐭 Better camera controls, now movable with the mouse for free observation.



🔊 New ambient sounds for deeper immersion.



🛠️ Various fixes and gameplay tweaks.



📅 Update released: today ✅



Your feedback is incredibly valuable — don’t hesitate to share your thoughts and help us make the game even better! ❤️