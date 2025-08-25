 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19727676
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Announcement – Out Now! 🎉

The new update for Tawa: Lost in Time is available today!
Packed with new features, optimizations, and improvements, it’s time to dive back into the adventure.

Key Highlights

🏝️ New island to explore, filled with secrets and hidden areas.

🦖 Dynamic in-game events: hunting, escaping, exploring, and unexpected encounters.

🌿 Performance optimizations for smoother, more stable gameplay.

📜 Enhanced environmental storytelling: new “phantom” sequences gradually reveal Tawa’s journey to reunite with her family.


---

Other Improvements

🐭 Better camera controls, now movable with the mouse for free observation.

🔊 New ambient sounds for deeper immersion.

🛠️ Various fixes and gameplay tweaks.

📅 Update released: today ✅

Your feedback is incredibly valuable — don’t hesitate to share your thoughts and help us make the game even better! ❤️

