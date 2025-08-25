Update Announcement – Out Now! 🎉
The new update for Tawa: Lost in Time is available today!
Packed with new features, optimizations, and improvements, it’s time to dive back into the adventure.
Key Highlights
🏝️ New island to explore, filled with secrets and hidden areas.
🦖 Dynamic in-game events: hunting, escaping, exploring, and unexpected encounters.
🌿 Performance optimizations for smoother, more stable gameplay.
📜 Enhanced environmental storytelling: new “phantom” sequences gradually reveal Tawa’s journey to reunite with her family.
---
Other Improvements
🐭 Better camera controls, now movable with the mouse for free observation.
🔊 New ambient sounds for deeper immersion.
🛠️ Various fixes and gameplay tweaks.
📅 Update released: today ✅
Your feedback is incredibly valuable — don’t hesitate to share your thoughts and help us make the game even better! ❤️
Update Announcement – Out Now! 🎉
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update