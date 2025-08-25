Greetings, explorers!
The denizens of the cosmic in-between are emerging with newfound behaviors and abilities, adding to the threat to your personal wellbeing as you scour lost labyrinths for secrets and gold.
Good thing there's a new save system that allows you to take a breather and restore your sanity. For now...
New Features & Changes:
Yuggothic Dredge – Improved attack reaction time
Innsmouth Man – Gained sprint ability
Saltwraith – New ranged attack behavior for more engaging encounters
Save mid-run – Leave and continue your adventure without losing progress
New knockback incantations – The Breaker’s Will set has new incantations added
Watch this space for even more improvements and additions as our refinement of Cthulhu's Reach: Devil Reef continues...
- The Dev Team
