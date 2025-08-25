 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19727644 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, explorers!

The denizens of the cosmic in-between are emerging with newfound behaviors and abilities, adding to the threat to your personal wellbeing as you scour lost labyrinths for secrets and gold.

Good thing there's a new save system that allows you to take a breather and restore your sanity. For now...

New Features & Changes:

  • Yuggothic Dredge – Improved attack reaction time

  • Innsmouth Man – Gained sprint ability

  • Saltwraith – New ranged attack behavior for more engaging encounters



  • Save mid-run – Leave and continue your adventure without losing progress


  • New knockback incantations – The Breaker’s Will set has new incantations added

Watch this space for even more improvements and additions as our refinement of Cthulhu's Reach: Devil Reef continues...

- The Dev Team

