We’ve just released a new update focused on fixing known issues and bugs that appeared after the Summer Update. A big thank you to everyone who provided feedback. It really helped us track down problems affecting game experience.
Detailed patch notes are provided below for your reference. If you encounter any problems while playing, please feel free to join our official Discord server and share feedback. Once we receive it, we’ll work to fix it as quickly as possible.
————————————————
V.0.4.2.2-EA PATCH NOTES
[Adjustments]
- Added alternative unlock conditions for most decks. Now you can unlock them without completing Ascensions.
- Added decorations for certain Epic tiles.
- Updated textures: tile faces now have more depth.
- Unlock notifications for new decks and material sets will now appear at the end of a round.
- Added hover highlights for certain patterns: related tiles and sets will now be highlighted.
- Improved responsiveness when selecting tiles from your hand.
[Fixes]
- Fixed some localization text display issues.
- Fixed an issue where tiles in the Rubble Pile could not be selected.
- Fixed incorrect interactions between Mo Tile and Corrupted Tile.
- Fixed incorrect interactions between the Artifact Teleporting Orizuru and the Gadget Whistle.
- Fixed an issue in Scarlet Mahjong where Quads and 7 Pairs with Missing Suit could still be played.
- Fixed an issue where the options at the beginning of a play cannot be clicked in certain cases.
- Fixed an issue where Golden Seed did not take effect after loading a save.
- Fixed an issue where discarding Wood Tiles with Flower Tile Game would cause the game to freeze.
- Fixed an issue where Emerald Wood Tile in Custom Material Set did not work properly.
- Fixed an issue where Material-related Artifacts would not appear when playing with Custom Material Set.
- Fixed an issue in Schemer Mahjong where under rare conditions certain Gadgets in specific slots could not be sold.
The Aotenjo Development Team
