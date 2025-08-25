Hey everyone!
We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!
You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.
Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.
You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).
Changelog v-602-50f4c32:
Improvement: Claw cartridge can now also be used to grab the closest commodity of each type
Improvement: Claw cartridge can be used by the bot
Improvement: Buttons that need the privacy policy to be accepted are now hoverable as they can be clicked which was not before
Bug fix: Lobby browser should be stable now https://u2.unrailed-online.com/#/sessions and allows to join when the game is running by clicking the play button in the browser
Bug fix: Bot looped with a transformer with box push and pull
Bug fix: Web map browser creates also a lobby when you’re in the main menu and clicking the play button in your browser https://u2.unrailed-online.com/#/maps
Improvement: Default master volume now 85%, all others at 100%
Bug fix: Controller rumble reenables every restart
Balance: Magnet pick & claw cartridge and magnet extension can’t pick up from the opposite team in versus anymore
Improvement: Better networking compression 2nd try (first try led to disconnections)
See you on track!
Changed depots in experimental branch