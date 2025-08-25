This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-602-50f4c32:

Improvement: Claw cartridge can now also be used to grab the closest commodity of each type

Improvement: Claw cartridge can be used by the bot

Improvement: Buttons that need the privacy policy to be accepted are now hoverable as they can be clicked which was not before

Bug fix: Lobby browser should be stable now https://u2.unrailed-online.com/#/sessions and allows to join when the game is running by clicking the play button in the browser

Bug fix: Bot looped with a transformer with box push and pull

Bug fix: Web map browser creates also a lobby when you’re in the main menu and clicking the play button in your browser https://u2.unrailed-online.com/#/maps

Improvement: Default master volume now 85%, all others at 100%

Bug fix: Controller rumble reenables every restart

Balance: Magnet pick & claw cartridge and magnet extension can’t pick up from the opposite team in versus anymore

Improvement: Better networking compression 2nd try (first try led to disconnections)

See you on track!