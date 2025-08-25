 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Hogwarts Legacy METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19727615 Edited 26 August 2025 – 15:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-602-50f4c32:

  • Improvement: Claw cartridge can now also be used to grab the closest commodity of each type

  • Improvement: Claw cartridge can be used by the bot

  • Improvement: Buttons that need the privacy policy to be accepted are now hoverable as they can be clicked which was not before

  • Bug fix: Lobby browser should be stable now https://u2.unrailed-online.com/#/sessions and allows to join when the game is running by clicking the play button in the browser

  • Bug fix: Bot looped with a transformer with box push and pull

  • Bug fix: Web map browser creates also a lobby when you’re in the main menu and clicking the play button in your browser https://u2.unrailed-online.com/#/maps

  • Improvement: Default master volume now 85%, all others at 100%

  • Bug fix: Controller rumble reenables every restart

  • Balance: Magnet pick & claw cartridge and magnet extension can’t pick up from the opposite team in versus anymore

  • Improvement: Better networking compression 2nd try (first try led to disconnections)

See you on track!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19727615
Windows Depot 2211171
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link