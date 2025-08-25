Time is Honey v1.6 Patch Notes and The Flower Update
New Content
- The old upgrade system has been removed and replaced with a new Flower Pot & Flower system.
- Flowers give different effects like boosting honey, XP, or chances of opening a golden bee in a pack...
- Pots multiply the effects of planted flowers in different ways.
- When you load your old save, all honey spent on previous upgrades will be refunded so you can reinvest into flowers.
Improvements
- Hive backgrounds are now slightly blurred for a nicer sense of depth and perspective.
- Shop items are now sorted by price (low -> high).
- Added a purchase confirmation dialog in the shop to prevent accidental buys.
- After editing a sticker, the game now automatically reopens the shop so you can quickly buy more.
- Added a small info box that shows your hive’s current honey per hour.
- Added a new shader to the cards.
- Next button in the tutorial has been moved from left to the right.
- In the “Found Accessories” screen, hovering an accessory now shows which packs it can be found in.
- Game now creates a backup of your save every time you load the game (stored in the save/backup folder).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Korean, Chinese, and Japanese fonts sometimes not rendering.
- Fixed: Idle bees not always gaining XP correctly.
- Fixed: Clicking a sticker now properly highlights it.
- Fixed: Bought stickers not appearing on top of older ones.
- Fixed: Full 20/20 sticker slots incorrectly showed “not enough honey” instead of “hive is full.”
- Fixed: Hover info boxes sometimes flipped off-screen.
- Fixed: A bug where bee overview window would sometimes show an empty page.
- Fixed: Stickers could be moved outside the safe zone in edit mode.
- Fixed: Delete Sticker button was active even when no sticker was selected.
Thanks again for all your feedback and support!
Changed files in this update