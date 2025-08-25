 Skip to content
Major 25 August 2025 Build 19727591
Update notes via Steam Community

Time is Honey v1.6 Patch Notes and The Flower Update


New Content

  • The old upgrade system has been removed and replaced with a new Flower Pot & Flower system.
  • Flowers give different effects like boosting honey, XP, or chances of opening a golden bee in a pack...
  • Pots multiply the effects of planted flowers in different ways.
  • When you load your old save, all honey spent on previous upgrades will be refunded so you can reinvest into flowers.


Improvements

  • Hive backgrounds are now slightly blurred for a nicer sense of depth and perspective.
  • Shop items are now sorted by price (low -> high).
  • Added a purchase confirmation dialog in the shop to prevent accidental buys.
  • After editing a sticker, the game now automatically reopens the shop so you can quickly buy more.
  • Added a small info box that shows your hive’s current honey per hour.
  • Added a new shader to the cards.
  • Next button in the tutorial has been moved from left to the right.
  • In the “Found Accessories” screen, hovering an accessory now shows which packs it can be found in.
  • Game now creates a backup of your save every time you load the game (stored in the save/backup folder).


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Korean, Chinese, and Japanese fonts sometimes not rendering.
  • Fixed: Idle bees not always gaining XP correctly.
  • Fixed: Clicking a sticker now properly highlights it.
  • Fixed: Bought stickers not appearing on top of older ones.
  • Fixed: Full 20/20 sticker slots incorrectly showed “not enough honey” instead of “hive is full.”
  • Fixed: Hover info boxes sometimes flipped off-screen.
  • Fixed: A bug where bee overview window would sometimes show an empty page.
  • Fixed: Stickers could be moved outside the safe zone in edit mode.
  • Fixed: Delete Sticker button was active even when no sticker was selected.


Thanks again for all your feedback and support!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2140572
