- Updated manual with references to new features
- Removed the "Private Beta Version" notice (bug credit: julemand101)
Full game released!
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor tweaks from the demo / beta:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Windows Depot 3175193
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3175195
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update