25 August 2025 Build 19727559 Edited 25 August 2025 – 16:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor tweaks from the demo / beta:
  • Updated manual with references to new features
  • Removed the "Private Beta Version" notice (bug credit: julemand101)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3175192
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 3175193
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3175195
  • Loading history…
