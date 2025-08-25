 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19727547 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 2.0.1


  • Fixed an issue where, for some users, purchasing items in the train, customizing the train, or adjusting the train speed would not save properly.
    If you've been affected by this, please take a look at this guide to restore your save files to a previous day (If you wish to restore spent Spirit Credits on Train items.)


  • Fixed an issue where using the train speed controls would not work

  • Fixed an issue where the city background of the train would look completely flat with rain or thunderstorm soundscapes on.

  • Fixed an issue where the short hoodie was clipping while in the exterior looking activity in the train.

  • Fixed an issue where all spirits would be clipping with the exterior bench of the train.

  • Fixed an issue where pigtails hairstyle would appear glitched with the exterior bench of the train.






Changed files in this update

