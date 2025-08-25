Added 4 passives scrolls :
- Vanir Mushroom : Hp Regen & Wisdom
- Hamingja Trinket : Luck & Dodge
- Thor Bindrune : Power & Armor
- Tyr Bindrune : Speed & Range
Added a text to the new game UI : "Survive 20 waves in any realm !"
0.32 : Minor content update
