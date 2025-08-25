 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19727512
Update notes via Steam Community
Added 4 passives scrolls :

- Vanir Mushroom : Hp Regen & Wisdom
- Hamingja Trinket : Luck & Dodge
- Thor Bindrune : Power & Armor
- Tyr Bindrune : Speed & Range

Added a text to the new game UI : "Survive 20 waves in any realm !"

Changed files in this update

