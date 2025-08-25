- New passive system (Traits) = whole faction blanket upgrades
- Major cost reduction for super speedy deployment
- Brokenness can be reach by default with in-game building upgrades (like a tech tree)
- More than 1 reward per location possible, especially high risk/reward paths
- Last few battles can expect player to win in less than 5 turns!
1-turn kill
