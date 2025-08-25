 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19727461
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New passive system (Traits) = whole faction blanket upgrades
  • Major cost reduction for super speedy deployment
  • Brokenness can be reach by default with in-game building upgrades (like a tech tree)
  • More than 1 reward per location possible, especially high risk/reward paths
  • Last few battles can expect player to win in less than 5 turns!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3592591
