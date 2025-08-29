Rumors of Risk of Rain Returns’ death have been greatly exaggerated as we’ve just released an update! This patch includes improvements and optimisations tailored specifically for the Steam Deck.



We've also added some long overdue updates, including...

An “experimental” option to allow more than 4 players in multiplayer.

A ping and emote system to improve communication during multiplayer.

The multiplayer host can now prevent players from picking the hidden Survivor.

The hidden Survivor's "Judgement" skin is now unlockable

Added a tiny bit of new item content, including a new drone (no spoilers here - jump in and find them!)

If you want to “downpatch” to play the previous 1.0.5 release (the one which has been live on Steam since Jan ‘24) we’ve also made a Beta branch for that too with the following details:

Password: themacrobesdidnothingwrong

Beta Name: 1.0.5 Legacy post-release build



You can also find the full patch notes which also includes multiple bug fixes HERE.

For fans of the lesser-known sequel to Risk of Rain (a little game known as "Risk of Rain 2") we have just announced that the next Dev Diary for the upcoming DLC Alloyed Collective will be dropping in a live stream on the Gearbox Twitch a week today on Friday 5th Sept at 10am PT, during which the newest all-new Survivor will be revealed, along with the release date! the Gearbox Twitch can be found here



To be reminded when the event starts, and to join the hype train, you can join the Risk of Rain Discord here too!



