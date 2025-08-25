- Update -

Changes

Adjusted scenes with hidden paths and added hints.



Removed collision for some trees in the "Tortoise and Hare Race" map.



Removed collision for some trees in the "Bamboo Shoot Snatching" map.



Removed collision for some trees in the "Pulling Radish" map.



Lowered the difficulty of the "Roulette Game."



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used AI Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)LiujiajunAug 26, 2025[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media: