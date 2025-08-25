 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19727357 Edited 25 August 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


Changes

  • Adjusted scenes with hidden paths and added hints.
  • Removed collision for some trees in the "Tortoise and Hare Race" map.
  • Removed collision for some trees in the "Bamboo Shoot Snatching" map.
  • Removed collision for some trees in the "Pulling Radish" map.
  • Lowered the difficulty of the "Roulette Game."


(I used AI Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Aug 26, 2025


[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:

ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote

Changed files in this update

Depot 2847741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link