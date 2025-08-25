Thank you for all your feedback!
- Update -
Changes
- Adjusted scenes with hidden paths and added hints.
- Removed collision for some trees in the "Tortoise and Hare Race" map.
- Removed collision for some trees in the "Bamboo Shoot Snatching" map.
- Removed collision for some trees in the "Pulling Radish" map.
- Lowered the difficulty of the "Roulette Game."
(I used AI Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)
Liujiajun
Aug 26, 2025
[b] Welcome to follow my Steam developer homepage and social media:
ːluvː Steam Dev Page ːluvː Discord YouTube X TikTok RedNote
Changed files in this update