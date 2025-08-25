 Skip to content
Major 25 August 2025 Build 19727326 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Steam workshop is now supported on the main branch of You Are The Code! That means you can easily play levels created by members of the community! You can even upload your own from within the game!

Now go share your creations!

