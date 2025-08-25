Update 8.0 - 5 New Items + 3 New Achievements + Enhancements (25 August 2025)

NEW CONTENT:

New Achievement: Win a run with Succubus on Difficulty 5: unlocks Dual Heart

New Achievement: Win a run with Bigfoot on Difficulty 5: unlocks Attack Guarantee Item

New Achievement: Win a run with Monoculus on Difficulty 5: unlock Hypermobility item

NEW ITEM : Soul Chest (green): +20 souls when you pick up a chest, -1 Melee Damage

NEW ITEM: Attack Guarantee (blue): you always find at least 1 attack in Shop

ENHANCEMENTS:

Scene transitions Enhancement: switching between the Title Screen, Start Game Screen and Game Scene is now instant thanks to some optimizations (previously it was sometimes slightly choppy).

Life Steal Stat: can now trigger once every 0.2 seconds instead of once every 0.1 seconds max (max 5 HP/Sec)

Improved the tooltip description of Life Steal Stat and HP Regen Stat

Petal Popper Attack: can’t trigger life steal anymore

Reduced the vignetting effect during a run (and also reduced the other vignetting effect happening during the “Wave Finished” animation)

Vampiric Hit Item full rework

Added rewards for Community Quests that didn’t displayed some yet

Improved some translations

Cup Item: +1% Life Steal => +1 HP from Potion

Crossbox Attack: 20 base crit chance => 0 base crit chance

Bow Attack: 0 base crit chance => 5 base crit chance

Hood Item: -2% Damage => -1% Damage