25 August 2025 Build 19727292 Edited 25 August 2025 – 16:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 8.0 - 5 New Items + 3 New Achievements + Enhancements (25 August 2025)

NEW CONTENT:

  • NEW ITEM: Attack Guarantee (blue): you always find at least 1 attack in Shop

  • NEW ITEM: Soul Chest (green): +20 souls when you pick up a chest, -1 Melee Damage

  • NEW ITEM: Hypermobility (purple): +10 Dodge, -2 HP Regen, -2% Life Steal

  • NEW ITEM: Dual Heart (purple): HP Regen doubled, -30% Life Steal

  • NEW ITEM: Amulet of Regeneration (blue): +4 HP Regen

  • New Achievement: Win a run with Monoculus on Difficulty 5: unlock Hypermobility item

  • New Achievement: Win a run with Bigfoot on Difficulty 5: unlocks Attack Guarantee Item

  • New Achievement: Win a run with Succubus on Difficulty 5: unlocks Dual Heart

ENHANCEMENTS:

  • Scene transitions Enhancement: switching between the Title Screen, Start Game Screen and Game Scene is now instant thanks to some optimizations (previously it was sometimes slightly choppy).

  • Life Steal Stat: can now trigger once every 0.2 seconds instead of once every 0.1 seconds max (max 5 HP/Sec)

  • Improved the tooltip description of Life Steal Stat and HP Regen Stat

  • Petal Popper Attack: can’t trigger life steal anymore

  • Reduced the vignetting effect during a run (and also reduced the other vignetting effect happening during the “Wave Finished” animation)

  • Vampiric Hit Item full rework 

  • Added rewards for Community Quests that didn’t displayed some yet

  • Improved some translations

  • Cup Item: +1% Life Steal => +1 HP from Potion

  • Crossbox Attack: 20 base crit chance => 0 base crit chance

  • Bow Attack: 0 base crit chance => 5 base crit chance

  • Hood Item: -2% Damage => -1% Damage

  • Other minor balancing changes

Enjoy!

