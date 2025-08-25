Update 8.0 - 5 New Items + 3 New Achievements + Enhancements (25 August 2025)
NEW CONTENT:
NEW ITEM: Attack Guarantee (blue): you always find at least 1 attack in Shop
NEW ITEM: Soul Chest (green): +20 souls when you pick up a chest, -1 Melee Damage
NEW ITEM: Hypermobility (purple): +10 Dodge, -2 HP Regen, -2% Life Steal
NEW ITEM: Dual Heart (purple): HP Regen doubled, -30% Life Steal
NEW ITEM: Amulet of Regeneration (blue): +4 HP Regen
New Achievement: Win a run with Monoculus on Difficulty 5: unlock Hypermobility item
New Achievement: Win a run with Bigfoot on Difficulty 5: unlocks Attack Guarantee Item
New Achievement: Win a run with Succubus on Difficulty 5: unlocks Dual Heart
ENHANCEMENTS:
Scene transitions Enhancement: switching between the Title Screen, Start Game Screen and Game Scene is now instant thanks to some optimizations (previously it was sometimes slightly choppy).
Life Steal Stat: can now trigger once every 0.2 seconds instead of once every 0.1 seconds max (max 5 HP/Sec)
Improved the tooltip description of Life Steal Stat and HP Regen Stat
Petal Popper Attack: can’t trigger life steal anymore
Reduced the vignetting effect during a run (and also reduced the other vignetting effect happening during the “Wave Finished” animation)
Vampiric Hit Item full rework
Added rewards for Community Quests that didn’t displayed some yet
Improved some translations
Cup Item: +1% Life Steal => +1 HP from Potion
Crossbox Attack: 20 base crit chance => 0 base crit chance
Bow Attack: 0 base crit chance => 5 base crit chance
Hood Item: -2% Damage => -1% Damage
Other minor balancing changes
Enjoy!
