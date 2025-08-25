Write Warz Update v01.03.03 — Twitch Mode Is Live!
Twitch Voting Integration is now available in Write Warz! Your livestream audience can vote in real time on which sentence wins each round, giving streamers and communities a new way to shape the story together.
What is Write Warz?
Write Warz is a free-to-play party storytelling game where up to 6 players pick a theme, everyone writes a one-line continuation to the story prompt, and then the group votes. The winning sentence is added to the story. Character abilities, mini-games, and events keep each round fresh and surprising.
How to Host with Twitch Voting
From the Main Menu, click Play → Custom Games. The host selects Create Match.
Twitch Voting Integration: ON
Enter your Twitch username exactly and click Check Username. Our bot will follow you, enabling chat voting in your game.
Voting Mode
- Player Priority— Chat can vote, but all of chat’s votes together count as one total vote.
- Split Decision — Chat receives votes equal to the number of players, distributed by chat’s percentages (e.g., with 2 players, chat has 2 total votes).
- Twitch Rules — In-game players do not vote; the audience decides 100%.
Once in-game players have voted, you may close audience voting early by clicking End Chat Voting before the timer expires.
Limited-Time Preview: Bumbly’s Rockin’ Adventure (LTM)
As part of our back-to-school celebration, we’re offering a limited preview of Bumbly’s Rockin’ Adventure available through September 1.
How it works
- Begin with a short, Mad Libs–inspired questionnaire.
- Use your tags as guidance to write your sentence.
- Enter the voting round and see the mayhem unfold.
This mode is in beta. You may encounter occasional issues. We’re aware of a bug where the “Previous Sentence(s)” panel may not display the correct text during the voting round. Please report any other problems via our Discord.
Join the Community & Share Feedback
www.discord.gg/writewarz — Tell us how Twitch voting feels, which mode you prefer, and what you’d like to see next.
Thanks for being part of the Write Warz community. See you at the stream!
Changed files in this update