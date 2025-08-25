Hey y'all! It's time for Third Person Shooter fest, so here's a small update I crammed out amidst my Bane Murrain work. The campaign has a harder new game plus playthrough mode, there's an alternate Clive skin to unlock for beating it, and I threw in some of the concept art too from the game's three-month development.

Full Changelog: "V1.4 - Hard Mode"

New Shit:

- Added 'Hard Mode' Campaign option

- Added 'Hard Random' Campaign option

- New achievement for Hard Mode completion

- Level select has toggles to play in Hard Mode

- Added Wishlist link for upcoming DLC

- New unlockable Blue outfit for Clive (beat Hard Mode)

- Added some Concept Art pieces for your viewing pleasure

Tweaks & Patches:

- Various menus have been shifted / rescaled to fit DLC options and extras

- Pressing Pause in the opening text crawl now skips to the tutorial

- Bullet scales have been tweaked slightly

- The start of 'Dragonbreath' is no longer an empty-ass Unity skybox

I'm continuing to work away at my larger-scale FPS game's next episode lately and the writing for the whole game is nearly complete. The game also recently got a huge refurbishment update! Check it out for more of MORTALITY DECOMP. KILLER's connected universe.





Okay that's all. Have fun!

-Elias