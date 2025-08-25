 Skip to content
Major 25 August 2025 Build 19727236 Edited 26 August 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Japanese Support + 20% Off Sale!

  • Early Access Patch #24 (v0.9.0) features Japanese Support!

  • To celebrate, Splintered is 20% off this week!

v1.0 is Coming Soon!

  • The release of v0.9 signals that Splintered will soon be leaving Early Access!

  • Splintered is slated to release into v1.0 this October.

  • What can you expect in the v1.0 release?

    • The completion of Splintered's main quest with Chapters 4 and 5!

    • Aedma's 4th Trial, tentatively named "Trial of the Rogue".

  • What can you expect until then?

    • As I prepare for v1.0, weekly updates may slow down a bit, but I have various general features and changes that I plan on making during the leadup to v1.0.

Price Increase in September!

  • As planned, Splintered's price will be increasing from its reduced Early Access price.

  • To prepare for the v1.0 release in October, this price change will happen soon, in September!

  • If you're planning on picking up Splintered when it hits v1.0, I heavily encourage taking advantage of the reduced Early Access price and 20% off sale this week!

Game Changes in V0.9:

  • Added Japanese Support, available in the "Options" menu under "Language".

  • Fixed an issue with the "Trial of the Hunt" where a certain "Legendary Shield" wouldn't be accessible.

Changed files in this update

