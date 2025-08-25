Japanese Support + 20% Off Sale!
Early Access Patch #24 (v0.9.0) features Japanese Support!
To celebrate, Splintered is 20% off this week!
v1.0 is Coming Soon!
The release of v0.9 signals that Splintered will soon be leaving Early Access!
Splintered is slated to release into v1.0 this October.
What can you expect in the v1.0 release?
The completion of Splintered's main quest with Chapters 4 and 5!
Aedma's 4th Trial, tentatively named "Trial of the Rogue".
What can you expect until then?
As I prepare for v1.0, weekly updates may slow down a bit, but I have various general features and changes that I plan on making during the leadup to v1.0.
Price Increase in September!
As planned, Splintered's price will be increasing from its reduced Early Access price.
To prepare for the v1.0 release in October, this price change will happen soon, in September!
If you're planning on picking up Splintered when it hits v1.0, I heavily encourage taking advantage of the reduced Early Access price and 20% off sale this week!
Game Changes in V0.9:
Added Japanese Support, available in the "Options" menu under "Language".
Fixed an issue with the "Trial of the Hunt" where a certain "Legendary Shield" wouldn't be accessible.
Changed files in this update