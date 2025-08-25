Bugfixes:
- Fixed a major multiplayer issue where nature (wolves on random custom maps) would take a turn on each players turn, making them much stronger than intended in most cases.
- Fixed berry bushes being extracted before combat, if enemy unit is standing on berry bushes.
Camera changes:
- Increase maximum zoom, to allow for easier navigation on larger maps.
- Increased maximum interaction range to allow for clicking units that are much further away.
Miscellaneous changes:
- Editor Save/Load UI was updated.
- Minor UI improvements were implemented in various places in the game
- A new trailer was uploaded into our store page!
Changed files in this update