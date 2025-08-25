 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19727226 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:


  • Fixed a major multiplayer issue where nature (wolves on random custom maps) would take a turn on each players turn, making them much stronger than intended in most cases.
  • Fixed berry bushes being extracted before combat, if enemy unit is standing on berry bushes.


Camera changes:


  • Increase maximum zoom, to allow for easier navigation on larger maps.
  • Increased maximum interaction range to allow for clicking units that are much further away.


Miscellaneous changes:


  • Editor Save/Load UI was updated.
  • Minor UI improvements were implemented in various places in the game
  • A new trailer was uploaded into our store page!

