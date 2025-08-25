 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19727186 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:39:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing "Frog & Blade"!
Today, we have released a patch (Version 1.0.1) to address a bug.

[Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where a "no textbox exists~" error could occur during scene transitions under specific conditions, preventing character sprites from displaying correctly.

[Important Notice]
- After applying this update, loading a save file may return you to the beginning of the current scene. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Thank you to everyone who reported this bug.
If you find that the bug persists or discover any new issues, it would be a great help if you could report them in the community discussions.

We look forward to your continued support for "Frog & Blade".

Changed files in this update

