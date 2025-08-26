Hey Sleepers,
This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.
For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.
CHANGES
We removed the task that required Solari delivery from the Landsraad board. It will no longer appear on the Landsraad board starting September 2.
FIXES
Fixed an issue where only the first party member could loot the corpse in the Wreck of Kytheria during the Track Down Skorda contract.
Fixed a very rare issue that made it look like the players lost ownership of their assets.
Fixed an issue where the player could get knocked back from a melee attack by an NPC despite successfully parrying it.
Changed files in this update