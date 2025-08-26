Hey Sleepers,

This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.

For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.

CHANGES

We removed the task that required Solari delivery from the Landsraad board. It will no longer appear on the Landsraad board starting September 2.

FIXES