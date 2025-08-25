Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hello everyone, this is Kago, the developer.

This is the final update for the game Demon Goblin and Mr. Knight, which adds long rest CGs for six specific outfits.

Now, when Lilly is equipped with a matching outfit and takes a long rest at a field camp, a special event will be triggered, replacing the standard long rest with a unique animation.

For example:

Equip the Goblin Warrior Mask and the Goblin Shaman's Nipple Rings

Additionally, the corresponding outfits will grant extra stat boosts after completing a long rest, so please make good use of them.

Tip:

To trigger the special CG events, you need to equip items from the same outfit series.

There are three equipment slots: Head, Body, and Accessory.

Some outfit sets include only Head and Body items—in such cases, as long as both are from the same series, the CG will still trigger even if the Accessory is mismatched.

Note:

The Rabbit Ear Hood is an exception.

As long as Lilly is wearing the Rabbit Ear Hood in the Head slot, its special CG will always trigger regardless of other equipment.

However, some outfits require all three equipment slots—Head, Body, and Accessory—to be equipped in order to trigger the CG event. Please keep this in mind.

Additionally, considering the timing of unlocking events in Lilly’s Memory Room, the new CG events added in this update will be automatically unlocked in the Memory Room. You do not need to trigger them on the map.

Finally, thank you all for your continued support.

This is the final content update, and it’s about time to move on to the next project.

I hope the next game will also live up to your expectations.

By the way, I’d also like to apologize to those who were looking forward to the cloud save feature...

For some reason, even after all this time testing, the cloud functionality still isn’t working properly.

During earlier tests, the cloud sync prompt did show up successfully, but the save files just wouldn’t upload no matter what I tried.

I’m still not sure what went wrong, and after spending a lot of time trying to fix it... I’ve decided to give up on it for this game.