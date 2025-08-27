Known Issues:

NA Interactive World Merge The event title currently cannot be claimed after selecting “Participate” in the event list. This title will be claimable at a later date. Alliance leaders are unable to change their alliance name if the current name is a duplicate following the server merge.

Wish Upon a Star Unclaimed rewards for the Wish Upon a Star event can now be claimed by talking to Maple Administrator via Quick Move. Rewards can be claimed until September 2, 2025 at 11:59 PM UTC . For the Premium Login Event, an additional 5 hours of accumulation time has been added. The duration of reward boxes that contain items like Root Abyss Set or Title Exchange Coupons has been extended to September 3, 2025 at 11:59 PM UTC . Consumable rewards like EXP Coupons will keep their original duration.

World Leap Characters world leaping from Challenger-Heroic to Kronos would disconnect from the game.

Common Empty slots are visible in the Character Switch UI for players with more than 58 characters in the newly merged world, Scania. These slots are not functional and selecting them will not do anything.



Here you'll find a list of known and resolved issues from the update: