Bug Fixes

Fixed various small bugs tied to quitting the main gameplay;



Fixed a bug that would cause followers to move while reacting to the recall command;



Fixed a bug that caused blood recognition system to fail upon entering the Test of Faith;



Fixed an issue with relics not being rewarded when multiple were offered at the altar in rapid succession;



Fixed a bug that caused liftable objects to spawn in spots where they wouldn't be accessible



Fixed a bug where followers would become unowned when entering a Test of Faith arena;



Fixed a bug that caused the book menu to not update properly when an upgrade was destroyed;



Fixed a bug where followers would sometimes attack neutral ennemies unprovoked upon getting up;



Fixed an issue with cursor highlights changing size for no apparent reason;



Fixed a Piercing Throw bug that would cause the throw sound effect every frame;



Fixed a bug that would cause summoned creatures to spin around wildly (like a ballerina) when trying to follow the player;



Corrected some grammar and spelling mistakes.



Optimization & Others

Gameplay Menu (Esc/Start while in game) now pauses the game;



Loading times are a bit shorter;



Polished some visuals on the Sculptor and his building;



Polished some visuals for the Tribute ritual;



Bugs we are actively working on

Working on a bug that sometime causes targeting to stop working on Eleanor;



We are looking to fix an issue causing some UI elements to not appear when pressing ESC/Start during loading;



We are looking at improving loading times in general;



We are looking at a couple of more minor annoying bugs in the singleplayer experience.



We are looking into a potential memory leak when leaving the game open for several hours.



To be added to Worship's roadmap

This new section will now list features and improvements that we are adding to our roadmap planning following player feedback and/or issues that the team judged worth tackling. Keep on telling us how you feel about the game and we'll do our best to focus on what the community is asking for!

(Community feedback) We heard the feedback regarding the save system and permadeath. We are looking at both short term and long terms improvements to address your issues in that regard.



(Community feedback) We are looking at improvements for the symbol recognition, but these might have to wait for the bigger updates planned in the roadmap.



(Community feedback) We will look at how we can add more gameplay differences and impact tied to the choice of god to Worship



(Community feedback) More resolutions and aspect ratio support



Thank you for your patience fellow cultists!

If you are wondering what we have planned for upcoming content, you can refer to our roadmap on Worship's store page!- The Chasing Rats Team