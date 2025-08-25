Patchnote #50 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21335) - 25/08/2025
MonsterBlind Ghoul Fix: Fixed a bug where the Blind Ghoul specifically targeted metal doors, especially in the auction house
Gameplay
- Doors' light Fix: Door lights on the cruise ship now correctly turn off when the power is cut.
- Deck Name Fix: Fixed an issue where cruise ship decks could have illogical names (e.g., Deck 4 when only 2 exist)
- Laser Reveal Fix: Fixed rare cases where the fire extinguisher didn’t correctly reveal lasers
- Deadbody Laser Fix: Fixed a bug where dead bodies could reveal lasers
- Vault Laser Fix: Fixed a bug where lasers didn’t properly deactivate after opening the vault
LD
- Double Door optimization: Double doors are now treated as single doors in navmesh updates
- Toilets Interactable Fix: Fixed a bug allowing toilets to be used from long distances
- Circuit Breaker Fixed: Fixed cruise ship circuit breaker not having rounded walldoor on Deck 1.
- Atrium Stairs Fix: Fixed a bug where monsters could get stuck on the atrium stairs of the cruise ship
- Double Chairs Fix: Fixed a bug where, for the client, chairs in the cruise ship atrium were spawned twice
General
- Circuit Breaker Interaction Fix: Fixed the "Power Required" feedback when trying to reactivate power
- Rejoin & Contract Fix: Fixed a bug where the contract wasn’t properly synchronized between the rejoining player and others
- Sink Item Pivot Fix: In the public bathrooms and captain's quarters on the cruise ship, the pivots for filling the watergun and balloons were swapped
Known Bugs:
[list]Performance issues in Cruise Ships are still under investigation and will be normally mostly solved on monday
[*]The rejoin feature still has a few glitches, such as contract desynchronization.
