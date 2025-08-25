 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19727063 Edited 25 August 2025 – 16:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patchnote #50 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21335) - 25/08/2025

Monster

  • Blind Ghoul Fix: Fixed a bug where the Blind Ghoul specifically targeted metal doors, especially in the auction house
    • [*]

    Gameplay

    • Doors' light Fix: Door lights on the cruise ship now correctly turn off when the power is cut.
    • Deck Name Fix: Fixed an issue where cruise ship decks could have illogical names (e.g., Deck 4 when only 2 exist)
    • Laser Reveal Fix: Fixed rare cases where the fire extinguisher didn’t correctly reveal lasers
    • Deadbody Laser Fix: Fixed a bug where dead bodies could reveal lasers
    • Vault Laser Fix: Fixed a bug where lasers didn’t properly deactivate after opening the vault

    LD

    • Double Door optimization: Double doors are now treated as single doors in navmesh updates
    • Toilets Interactable Fix: Fixed a bug allowing toilets to be used from long distances
    • Circuit Breaker Fixed: Fixed cruise ship circuit breaker not having rounded walldoor on Deck 1.
    • Atrium Stairs Fix: Fixed a bug where monsters could get stuck on the atrium stairs of the cruise ship
    • Double Chairs Fix: Fixed a bug where, for the client, chairs in the cruise ship atrium were spawned twice

    General

    • Circuit Breaker Interaction Fix: Fixed the "Power Required" feedback when trying to reactivate power
    • Rejoin & Contract Fix: Fixed a bug where the contract wasn’t properly synchronized between the rejoining player and others
    • Sink Item Pivot Fix: In the public bathrooms and captain's quarters on the cruise ship, the pivots for filling the watergun and balloons were swapped

    Known Bugs:

    [list]
  • Performance issues in Cruise Ships are still under investigation and will be normally mostly solved on monday
    • [*]The rejoin feature still has a few glitches, such as contract desynchronization.

    Changed files in this update

    Windows 64-bit Depot 2208571
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link