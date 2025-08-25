- New building elements: mannequins for equipping, canopy, pedestal for relics.
- Three relics added to levels: Abandoned Cliff (forester's house), Cathedral (cathedral ruins), Old Path (boat)
- Vehicle controls: added brake lights, headlights activated via the same key as the flashlight, vehicle became slightly heavier, added hand animation on the steering wheel.
- Island: fixed an issue with the defensive missile launcher when the ammo was stuck at 1.
- Island: added arrows to resource-processing structures when placing.
- Small graphics and physics fixes on many levels.
- More levels have topology on the minimap.
Update 0.9.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Relics and mannequins.
