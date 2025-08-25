 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19726903
Update notes via Steam Community
Relics and mannequins.
  • New building elements: mannequins for equipping, canopy, pedestal for relics.
  • Three relics added to levels: Abandoned Cliff (forester's house), Cathedral (cathedral ruins), Old Path (boat)
  • Vehicle controls: added brake lights, headlights activated via the same key as the flashlight, vehicle became slightly heavier, added hand animation on the steering wheel.
  • Island: fixed an issue with the defensive missile launcher when the ammo was stuck at 1.
  • Island: added arrows to resource-processing structures when placing.
  • Small graphics and physics fixes on many levels.
  • More levels have topology on the minimap.

