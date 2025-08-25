The Third Person/ Strategy Hybrid you didn’t know you wanted!
Update notes via Steam Community
Community members! The Steam Third Person Shooter (TPS) Fest has begun, and for good reason, Call to Arms - Gates of Hell is part of this sale.
With its instantly switchable top- down to 3rd person views for all units, Call to Arms - Gates of Hell offers something unique in all game modes, be it Co-op, PvE or PvP, dynamic campaign; all of it while following history as closely as possible.
Time to add it to your collection! You have one week only:
We have updated the game just days ago, adding more content to the base game and the “Talvisota” DLC. You can read about the free update HERE.
If you’re unacquainted with Call to Arms - Gates of Hell, you might want some pointers. If that’s the case, it’s recommended to get them on our Discord server, click below to join:
