Speed it up The first 8 levels just got a serious tune-up: faster pacing, more chaos, and a whole lot more action. We also polished the little details so things feel smoother than ever. Thanks for all the feedback — that’s exactly why Early Access is worth it.



Retry without regrets Now, if you take down a boss after a retry, you won’t lose all your mission progress. Because re-fighting the same monster is punishment enough.



Bosses with manners We tweaked some bosses on normal difficulty. Special shoutout to the Methane Slug in level 2, who used to slap you around like it was training for the UFC. Now it only gets that nasty on higher difficulties. Good luck with that.

