Update 107:
New features:
A lightning rod is available to protect your plants from lightning strikes. (building merchant)
A new monthly and weekly event is available: ranked battles.
Biofuel has been added to the login calendar in place of tractor oil.
Emotes have been removed from the social menu (planned update to make them PvP victory emotes).
Improvements:
Complete overhaul of the interface at all levels.
The ‘Oil Boost’ potion now affects the oil and biofuel gauges for all vehicles.
Added animal traits to the pop-up when hovering over animals in the inventory.
Combat now speeds up in PvP (+10 attack -10 defence for all) after 30 turns and every 15 turns (instead of 50 and 25 previously). This adjustment makes overly long combats more dynamic
Fixes:
Fixed a bug that allowed animals of different types to mate
The ‘store sprinkler’ button has been redesigned in terms of its position and shape so that it no longer hides other elements
Partial restoration of crafting achievements
Fixed the calculation of trait rarity at birth.
