 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 August 2025 Build 19726600 Edited 25 August 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 107:

New features:

  • A lightning rod is available to protect your plants from lightning strikes. (building merchant)

  • A new monthly and weekly event is available: ranked battles.

  • Biofuel has been added to the login calendar in place of tractor oil.

  • Emotes have been removed from the social menu (planned update to make them PvP victory emotes).

Improvements:

  • Complete overhaul of the interface at all levels.

  • The ‘Oil Boost’ potion now affects the oil and biofuel gauges for all vehicles.

  • Added animal traits to the pop-up when hovering over animals in the inventory.

  • Combat now speeds up in PvP (+10 attack -10 defence for all) after 30 turns and every 15 turns (instead of 50 and 25 previously). This adjustment makes overly long combats more dynamic

Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that allowed animals of different types to mate

  • The ‘store sprinkler’ button has been redesigned in terms of its position and shape so that it no longer hides other elements

  • Partial restoration of crafting achievements

  • Fixed the calculation of trait rarity at birth.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1848911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link