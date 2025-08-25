Emotes have been removed from the social menu (planned update to make them PvP victory emotes).

Biofuel has been added to the login calendar in place of tractor oil.

A new monthly and weekly event is available: ranked battles.

A lightning rod is available to protect your plants from lightning strikes. (building merchant)

Complete overhaul of the interface at all levels.

The ‘Oil Boost’ potion now affects the oil and biofuel gauges for all vehicles.

Added animal traits to the pop-up when hovering over animals in the inventory.