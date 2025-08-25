Fixed the chest on the desert island not being interactable

Tweaked the cell loading calculation to work better on capped frame rates

Made grapes and passionfruit display as perfectly ripe on the new UI when in their sparkle stage

Fixed Tesla towers needing to be interacted with after loading to activate (even though they had fuel)

Updated compendium pet "unlocked" counter to include bear

Stopped the chicken coop output slot from showing in UI

Stopped animals bunching up on bits of navmesh (e.g. from pet bed) before the cellObject navmesh is finished generating

Stopped foundation farms from being placed on top of decorations if they were snapping to another construct

Fixed many issues with moving farming items (e.g. water towers, farms, etc.)