~ Changes & Bugs fixed:
Fixed the chest on the desert island not being interactable
Tweaked the cell loading calculation to work better on capped frame rates
Made grapes and passionfruit display as perfectly ripe on the new UI when in their sparkle stage
Fixed Tesla towers needing to be interacted with after loading to activate (even though they had fuel)
Updated compendium pet "unlocked" counter to include bear
Stopped the chicken coop output slot from showing in UI
Stopped animals bunching up on bits of navmesh (e.g. from pet bed) before the cellObject navmesh is finished generating
Stopped foundation farms from being placed on top of decorations if they were snapping to another construct
Fixed many issues with moving farming items (e.g. water towers, farms, etc.)
Stopped quests from showing notifications again after every load
