25 August 2025 Build 19726531 Edited 25 August 2025 – 17:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

~ Changes & Bugs fixed:

  • Fixed the chest on the desert island not being interactable

  • Tweaked the cell loading calculation to work better on capped frame rates

  • Made grapes and passionfruit display as perfectly ripe on the new UI when in their sparkle stage

  • Fixed Tesla towers needing to be interacted with after loading to activate (even though they had fuel)

  • Updated compendium pet "unlocked" counter to include bear

  • Stopped the chicken coop output slot from showing in UI

  • Stopped animals bunching up on bits of navmesh (e.g. from pet bed) before the cellObject navmesh is finished generating

  • Stopped foundation farms from being placed on top of decorations if they were snapping to another construct

  • Fixed many issues with moving farming items (e.g. water towers, farms, etc.)

  • Stopped quests from showing notifications again after every load

