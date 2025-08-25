 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19726480 Edited 25 August 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 7.6.5 brings

  • New historical game

  • Possibility to buy multiple stocks/gold at once

  • Fixed issues with unexpected relegations to lower leagues

Changed files in this update

