Version 7.6.5 brings
New historical game
Possibility to buy multiple stocks/gold at once
Fixed issues with unexpected relegations to lower leagues
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Version 7.6.5 brings
New historical game
Possibility to buy multiple stocks/gold at once
Fixed issues with unexpected relegations to lower leagues
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update