We are continuing to actively investigate performance, matchmaking, and stability as primary concerns. Our goal is to implement fixes that address identified issues within upcoming releases, while ensuring that any optimizations provide a consistent and stable gameplay experience through thorough testing and iteration.
Release Date: August 27th, 2025
Balance Tunes
The Husk’s ranged attack has been rebalanced to give players more counterplay.
Its charge-up is now slower, creating a clutch opportunity to shoot and destroy the cannon before it fires.
In addition, the homing on its fireball has been reduced, making the projectile easier to dodge with sharp movement
Armor has been reworked to provide more consistent protection and eliminate frustrating edge cases.
The new curve makes armor absorb a greater share of incoming damage, preventing situations where players die while still holding a large armor reserve.
This also resolves the problem of being one-shot while at full health and full armor, making survivability feel more reliable.
Increased Proficiency Awarded for completing waves for Hard and Hell on Earth
Hard from 10 to 12
Hell on Earth from, 12 to 16
Biosteel drop rates have been significantly increased across all difficulty levels:
Normal: 2.5% to 4%
Hard: 2.5% to 4.5%
Hell on Earth: 2.5% to 5%
Bug Fixes
Stability Fixes
Investigated and patched memory leaks on the Military Base map.
Potential fix for skill video player crashing causing a soft lock
Performance Optimization
Trimmed down VFX emitters to optimize CPU performance
Change Default Frame Rate Cap to Unlimited
Note: this was done based on findings that the current frame rate cap setting incorrectly applies additional performance overhead compared to uncapped that we are looking to address at a later date.
Optimized Clot Zed death behavior to reduce performance spikes
Reduced overhead from moving car environment assets in City Streets
Reduced or eliminated various VFX emitters to increase performance
We hired an exterminator to get rid of the roaches on the maps that were hurting performance.
Improved UI performance in various areas such as the name plates.
Reduced performance impact on various Husk attacks
Turned off masked materials for weapons and mods where they were unnecessary to increase rendering performance
Matchmaking
Resolved a bug allowing more than 6 players to join an online match.
Players should no longer encounter an issue where rejoining a party with five members incorrectly displayed a "party full" message.
Gameplay & UI
Added save points on each wave start for better mid-match progression and experience tracking
Improved cases where the “Complete All Daily Challenges” assignment would not consistently complete or reward players.
Corrected multiplayer bug where Explosive Rounds did not damage Clots and Cysts.
Fixed an issue where Kunai speed attacks did not adapt to Zed Time when it triggered.
Fixed a rare bug where Scrakes became stuck in a looping grab animation if their hook was broken.
Resolved issues with Audio Events not firing appropriately
Fixed audio bug where “damage taken” SFX triggered despite avoiding hits.
Resolved sprint bug where running would not resume after ADS + shooting.
Future Update Preview
Following Hotfix 3, the team is already working towards another hotfix to address additional issues around stability and optimization as well as our Rearmament Update later this Fall as previewed at launch within our Post-Launch Roadmap here: Killing Floor 3: The Start Of A Journey And The Year 1 Roadmap
Rearmament Update Key Highlights:
Perk and Character Decoupling: Implemented by popular community request.
New Weapons & Mods: Inspired by real-world designs.
M14 EBR Mod 0 (Sharpshooter)
MKR-350 Assault Rifle (Commando)
Streik Dual Defender Shotgun (Engineer)
Performance & Stability: Further improvements and optimizations.
Balance & Quality of Life: A wide range of fixes and tunes.
Thank you for your continued support and feedback. Please keep reporting issues to
https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/index.php?forums/kf-3-bug-reports.2333664/
for our team's visibility and tracking.
