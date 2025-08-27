Gameplay & UI

Added save points on each wave start for better mid-match progression and experience tracking

Improved cases where the “Complete All Daily Challenges” assignment would not consistently complete or reward players.

Corrected multiplayer bug where Explosive Rounds did not damage Clots and Cysts.

Fixed an issue where Kunai speed attacks did not adapt to Zed Time when it triggered.

Fixed a rare bug where Scrakes became stuck in a looping grab animation if their hook was broken.

Resolved issues with Audio Events not firing appropriately

Fixed audio bug where “damage taken” SFX triggered despite avoiding hits.