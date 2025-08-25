 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19726414 Edited 25 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re celebrating the 4th anniversary of Alchemist of Pipi Forest with a special discount event!

The story of Riblo, Tahara, and their master will continue on.

Discount: 44% OFF
Discount Period: Aug 26 – Sep 2, 2025 KST (7 days)

Quality-of-life update for material gathering

Now, the popup will only appear the first time you collect a material.
Gather resources faster than ever!

* During updates and patches, there may be rare cases of missing save data.
If this happens, please do not uninstall the game.
Send us an email and we can help restore your save data!
hi.kkangto@gmail.com

Thank you.

KKANGTO STUDIO

Changed files in this update

Windows English Alchemist of Pipi Forest English Depot 1587242
