We’re celebrating the 4th anniversary of Alchemist of Pipi Forest with a special discount event!

Quality-of-life update for material gathering

The story of Riblo, Tahara, and their master will continue on.Discount: 44% OFFDiscount Period: Aug 26 – Sep 2, 2025 KST (7 days)Now, the popup will only appear the first time you collect a material.Gather resources faster than ever!* During updates and patches, there may be rare cases of missing save data.If this happens, please do not uninstall the game.Send us an email and we can help restore your save data!Thank you.KKANGTO STUDIO