We’re celebrating the 4th anniversary of Alchemist of Pipi Forest with a special discount event!The story of Riblo, Tahara, and their master will continue on.
Discount: 44% OFF
Discount Period: Aug 26 – Sep 2, 2025 KST (7 days)
Quality-of-life update for material gatheringNow, the popup will only appear the first time you collect a material.
Gather resources faster than ever!
* During updates and patches, there may be rare cases of missing save data.
If this happens, please do not uninstall the game.
Send us an email and we can help restore your save data!
hi.kkangto@gmail.com
Thank you.
KKANGTO STUDIO
Changed files in this update