- Increased coin value of favours by 20% and increased the maximum items sellable in a single market to 20.
- In practice, this should increase player coin income by 15-25% depending on playstyle. More adjustments will come to project costs in future patches as needed.
- Several changes and in-game clarifications on how item decay works. For the sake of clarity, here is how it works as of this patch:
- Unsorted items in the basket decay at end of each day.
- Sorted foraged parts in your inventory decay after completion of the upcoming market event.
- A warning now comes up at the start of markets indicating this.
- Skipping or cancelling a market will delay item decay.
- Crafted items will fully decay on market completion if they had a red indicator on their icon in the inventory prior to the market.
- As a consequence of this update, crafted items in existing inventories will have their decay durations reset to full.
- Reworked the Tutorial text and changed when the tutorial pops up.
- Fast travel has been re-enabled to test a potential fix for infinite loading screens when teleporting to Elder Moor and Portobello Woods.
- If you still encounter any issues with fast travel, please let us know!
- Favours will only generate for items that you have discovered all parts for and unlocked necessary harvesting tools for. No more impossible favours!
- Existing favours in your current day are not affected. These rules only impact newly generated favours.
- Updated the "interaction particle" for certain quest objectives and discoverable community projects to be more noticeable.
- Added a customization mirror to the community kitchen that allows changing clothes and character appearance.
- Added rotation button to the customization menu to rotate the character by 90 degrees.
- Swapped the position of the Camera and Calendar apps on the phone. This should make accessing the calendar from the phone easier, as it eliminates the need to navigate to page 2.
- Added a fullscreen/windowed toggle box to graphics settings.
- When in windowed mode, players can drag the window edge to resize it as needed. If you swap to windowed mode, you might find it is the same size as your display, so it can be tricky to drag the window edges to resize. Try using the Windows hotkey for full-screen toggle (F11) if you have trouble with this. We will provide more detailed resolution settings in a future update.
- Item crafting favours will now be completable immediately if you have the required item already crafted.
- Note that this does not affect already accepted favours. Only newly generated favours will behave this way.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue with Granny's last quest (so far) that was preventing it from being offered at the end of her questline.
- Fixed an instance where community projects in Our Porto would have their title partially cut off if pinned.
- Fixed an issue that could cause several interfaces not to update correctly, even though progress was technically happening. This was most noticeable with friendship levels and quest tracking.
- Fixed some community projects not pinning and unpinning correctly relative to their respective quests.
- Updated some hints for various quests for objective clarity.
- Fixed typos in plant descriptions.
- Fixed grammatical error in foraging patch prompt when basket full.
- Fixed typo in "Brewing Up Ideas" quest
