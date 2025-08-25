- Several bug fixing, including ones with region hitboxes and focus windows
- You can now compress saves!
- Culture can make your music go to new heights! Music is also slower to invest
- Extraction now check the maximum of the node extracted to apply priorities, a node already full or nearly full will have less priorities
- Electric Infrastructure now needs Copper Ore to not decay way faster
- Fix some problems with maximum Citizenship and Thermal Power Plants
- Aviation now help with uncovering the remaining fog of war
- Port capacity boost to fishing was nerfed
- Boost food production of animal husbandry
- Fix some problematic pairing in cultural traits
- Small localization changes
- Chinese characters should be now compatible in the game for a potential Chinese translation
