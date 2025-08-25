 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19726380 Edited 25 August 2025 – 14:52:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Several bug fixing, including ones with region hitboxes and focus windows
  • You can now compress saves!
  • Culture can make your music go to new heights! Music is also slower to invest
  • Extraction now check the maximum of the node extracted to apply priorities, a node already full or nearly full will have less priorities
  • Electric Infrastructure now needs Copper Ore to not decay way faster
  • Fix some problems with maximum Citizenship and Thermal Power Plants
  • Aviation now help with uncovering the remaining fog of war
  • Port capacity boost to fishing was nerfed
  • Boost food production of animal husbandry
  • Fix some problematic pairing in cultural traits
  • Small localization changes
  • Chinese characters should be now compatible in the game for a potential Chinese translation

