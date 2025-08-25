UI elements outside of battle no longer show health/power notches
Notch scale is now determined at the start of each battle to try to always keep it readable and a useful basis for comparison at a glance
Added an option to hide health/power notches entirely
Fixed the missing 'death preview' when targeting skills
Hover info panel in battle shows health/power (with numbers)
Enemy base quickness slightly reduced
Changed over-long demon casting animation
Save game previews now show the difficulty setting
Fixed the appearance of the progress bars on the campaign complete screen
Update notes via Steam Community
