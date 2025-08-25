 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19726322 Edited 25 August 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Kana Ka-Boom - Patch 1.1.2


Bug Fixes:

  • Looks like a broke two of the Hiragana lessons during one of my previous code updates. Those have been fixed and are working again.



- David @ BinaryCats

