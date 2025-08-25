Add castle creator Alpha



Improve castle textures



Improve unit fleeing logic



Randomize siege archer spawn locations



Fix player spawning on horse as siege defender



Fix defending siege archer animations



Hello Everyone!Exciting big update without a lot words to say. It adds a. Throw down some walls and siege the castle!You can also place down details, choose from different brick styles and wall sets.This editor will be my biggest focus in the coming month, I plan on adding a lot of content and I am specifically interested to hear from you!The first phase will be quick battle and testing from the editor only. You can expect the steam workshop and full campaign integration next week!Thank you for all the support! I hope you have a lot of fun with it.