Hello Everyone!
Exciting big update without a lot words to say. It adds a Castle Creator. Throw down some walls and siege the castle!
You can also place down details, choose from different brick styles and wall sets.
This editor will be my biggest focus in the coming month, I plan on adding a lot of content and I am specifically interested to hear from you! If you have castles you want to recreate, send links, pictures, name them in the comments and I will try my best to get you the castle pieces you need to build it!
The first phase will be quick battle and testing from the editor only. You can expect the steam workshop and full campaign integration next week!
Thank you for all the support! I hope you have a lot of fun with it.
Changelog
- Add castle creator Alpha
- Improve castle textures
- Improve unit fleeing logic
- Randomize siege archer spawn locations
- Fix player spawning on horse as siege defender
- Fix defending siege archer animations
Changed files in this update