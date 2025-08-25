Hello, pilots!

We are happy to present the first update according to our roadmap and patch 10.1! As promised, we are starting a series of comprehensive updates for all existing maps, and today we are taking the first big step in this direction.



Global overhaul of the first map



The starting location where everything began has been given a new lease on life. We didn't just change a few details—we reimagined it from scratch to make your flights even more exciting.

What's new:

• Completely new visuals and models: The map has been given a radical new look. We replaced the old assets with new 3D models and more modern textures, which significantly increased the realism and atmosphere of the location.

• Expanded territory: The game world has become bigger! We have expanded the map's boundaries, adding new areas for exploration, training, and tactical maneuvers.

• Well-thought-out environment logic: We have redesigned the map, making it more logical. The new layout of objects creates interesting routes and challenges for both beginners and experienced pilots.



Optimization and performance boost (FPS BOOST)



More beautiful doesn't mean slower! Along with the visual update, we have carried out extensive optimization work. The result is an increase in FPS on the updated map. Your flights will not only be more spectacular, but also much smoother.

This is just the first step on the road to significant changes. We are continuing to work on other maps and game features.

Thank you for your incredible support! Share your impressions of the updated map in the discussions. Together, we are making FPV Battleground better!