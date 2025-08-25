Fair Play
Ban process: A system has been integrated that reports any abnormal player activity to us for review. Accounts found violating the rules will be manually banned from Matchmaking.
Gameplay Update (Poker)
During the switch animation, your switched card is now visible to other players.
General Fixes & Improvements
Graphics settings now properly save between sessions.
Fixed an issue where Quick Join / Random Lobby could get stuck on the “FINDING A TABLE…” screen; closing the message and reopening the lobby list would still show the same text.
Fixed a bug where after every match, the lobby would automatically switch back to Chaos mode.
Lobby scroll functionality fixed.
Tusk sound effect volume reduced.
Fixed victory screen icon not displaying correctly.
The Store scene has been renamed to Wardrobe, converted to 3D, and the background glitch issue has been fixed.
Prevented creation of multiple lobbies with the same name.
Changed files in this update