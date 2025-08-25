 Skip to content
25 August 2025 Build 19726152 Edited 25 August 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fair Play

  • Ban process: A system has been integrated that reports any abnormal player activity to us for review. Accounts found violating the rules will be manually banned from Matchmaking.

Gameplay Update (Poker)

  • During the switch animation, your switched card is now visible to other players.


General Fixes & Improvements

  • Graphics settings now properly save between sessions.

  • Fixed an issue where Quick Join / Random Lobby could get stuck on the “FINDING A TABLE…” screen; closing the message and reopening the lobby list would still show the same text.

  • Fixed a bug where after every match, the lobby would automatically switch back to Chaos mode.

  • Lobby scroll functionality fixed.

  • Tusk sound effect volume reduced.

  • Fixed victory screen icon not displaying correctly.

  • The Store scene has been renamed to Wardrobe, converted to 3D, and the background glitch issue has been fixed.

  • Prevented creation of multiple lobbies with the same name.

