25 August 2025 Build 19726123 Edited 25 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.25.0

NEW:

- New arena (Fire in a Brothel)

- New music track

- Camera now gets blocked by walls (very rarely happens due to the construction of the levels, but if it does, the camera will zoom in to not go into a wall mesh)

- More steady camera

FIX:

- fixed a bug where 2 of the characters were pre-loaded on game startup

TWEAK:

- Gedeon: tweaked some timings in attack animations for better blending

- Jan: a bit more muscle power for better attack trajectories

- Jacek: tweaked some timings in attack animations for a better feeling

- Samuel: tweaked the part of the sword that can deal damage when bashing through the weak part of the opponent's blade, so hits are more reliable

