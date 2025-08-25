Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.25.0
NEW:
- New arena (Fire in a Brothel)
- New music track
- Camera now gets blocked by walls (very rarely happens due to the construction of the levels, but if it does, the camera will zoom in to not go into a wall mesh)
- More steady camera
FIX:
- fixed a bug where 2 of the characters were pre-loaded on game startup
TWEAK:
- Gedeon: tweaked some timings in attack animations for better blending
- Jan: a bit more muscle power for better attack trajectories
- Jacek: tweaked some timings in attack animations for a better feeling
- Samuel: tweaked the part of the sword that can deal damage when bashing through the weak part of the opponent's blade, so hits are more reliable
