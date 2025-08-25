PvP Mode (early beta)

There's a new PvP mode available in Sklime, it can be accessed toward the end of the Caves zone on "The Depths" map. If you haven't beaten the game yet, I suggest doing so, but it can be accessed at any time so feel free to check it out.



While in a PvP arena, your Slime gains a number of new abilities:

Clap your hands together to shoot a projectile outward

Press R1 to dash in the direction your right arm is currently pointing

Click the left stick button (L3) to envelop your slime in a bubble that flies in the direction the left stick is held after a short time

When you hit other players with your Right arm in game, they take damage based on a mix between how fast you are moving and how fast you are swinging your arm as it hits them.



Dealing damage with either projectiles or arm hits causes their percentage to increase, and as their percentage increases they get stunned for longer and fly further away when getting hit.



When respawning, you have a short window of invincibility.

If you try this mode, I recommend joining an arena with someone you live near (same country) for the best experience. To find someone to play with try the discord: https://discord.gg/9PdMuVHbRE

With the fighting update, there are also a couple Fox themed cosmetics you can unlock for getting 1 and 20 kills in the mode.



PvP mode is still in a bit of an early state so please feel free to provide feedback, I plan to have another PvP update sometime again in the future (multiple months out, I have limited time to work on updates right now)





New Trials



Caves trial





The caves trial is a long trial that focuses on various wind mechanics, and is one of the hardest trials so come prepared!



Nexus Trial





The nexus trial is also one of the harder trials available, focusing on a sequence of shooting star related challenges

Trial progress can be viewed on The Surface inside the temple. The borders around the icons above the teleporters there will glow if you have completed the trial for that zone.

A number of bugs have also been fixed, including some pretty catastrophic language related bugs locking out minigames or even the main game, really sorry if anyone experienced these.



Look forward to a final trial challenge at some point within the next month or two - accessible once you've cleared the trials for every zone