 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 August 2025 Build 19725999 Edited 25 August 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎸 Raining Blood + Heavy.Future


Raining Blood is teaming up with Heavy.Future, a music label dedicated to producing and promoting independent heavy metal. Their main project is led by the band and influencer ocaradometal.

We’re bringing 5 brand-new tracks from them into the game! Now, every boss fight has its own unique soundtrack to make battles even more epic.

The new songs added are:

  • Seafarer - Dandy Cadet

  • Autoconhecimento – ocaradometal

  • Crise Existencial – ocaradometal

  • In the Sand We Step – Psycho Decadence

  • Sunrise – Psycho Decadence

  • Guerreiros MIDI – ocaradometal

ocaradometal band:

⚔️ New Melee Weapon – Heavy.Future Guitar


A destructive guitar that unleashes explosive waves with every strike!

📖 Improvements for New Players

  • Introductory tutorials added to make the game more accessible.

  • Ammo barrels can now spawn during boss fights.

  • In the Hells Bells and Alkarion boss fights, you can now purchase a weapon during the battle.

🐛 Fixes & Adjustments

  • Several bug fixes and general improvements for a smoother experience.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2147531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link