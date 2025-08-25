🎸 Raining Blood + Heavy.Future



Raining Blood is teaming up with Heavy.Future, a music label dedicated to producing and promoting independent heavy metal. Their main project is led by the band and influencer ocaradometal.

We’re bringing 5 brand-new tracks from them into the game! Now, every boss fight has its own unique soundtrack to make battles even more epic.

The new songs added are:

Seafarer - Dandy Cadet

Autoconhecimento – ocaradometal

Crise Existencial – ocaradometal

In the Sand We Step – Psycho Decadence

Sunrise – Psycho Decadence

Guerreiros MIDI – ocaradometal

ocaradometal band:

⚔️ New Melee Weapon – Heavy.Future Guitar



A destructive guitar that unleashes explosive waves with every strike!

📖 Improvements for New Players

Introductory tutorials added to make the game more accessible.

Ammo barrels can now spawn during boss fights.

In the Hells Bells and Alkarion boss fights, you can now purchase a weapon during the battle.

🐛 Fixes & Adjustments