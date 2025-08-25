 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 August 2025 Build 19725988 Edited 25 August 2025 – 16:13:40 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Trekkers! 🧩

We’re excited to release ToneTrek v0.75, one of our biggest updates yet!


Here’s what’s new:

Major visual upgrades to menus and gameplay UI – smoother, clearer, more colorful.
🎮 Controller support – Play with your PS or Xbox controller for a more comfortable experience.
🧠 6 brand-new levels added, bringing the total to 56 puzzles!
🐞 Bug fixes and lots of small improvements to make your puzzle journey smoother.

This version brings us one step closer to the full release – we can’t wait to hear your feedback!
Thanks for playing and supporting ToneTrek 💜

— Dark Waters Games 🌊

Changed files in this update

Depot 3851631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link