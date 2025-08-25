Hello Trekkers! 🧩
We’re excited to release ToneTrek v0.75, one of our biggest updates yet!
Here’s what’s new:
✨ Major visual upgrades to menus and gameplay UI – smoother, clearer, more colorful.
🎮 Controller support – Play with your PS or Xbox controller for a more comfortable experience.
🧠 6 brand-new levels added, bringing the total to 56 puzzles!
🐞 Bug fixes and lots of small improvements to make your puzzle journey smoother.
This version brings us one step closer to the full release – we can’t wait to hear your feedback!
Thanks for playing and supporting ToneTrek 💜
— Dark Waters Games 🌊
Changed files in this update