Hello Trekkers! 🧩

We’re excited to release ToneTrek v0.75, one of our biggest updates yet!



Here’s what’s new:

✨ Major visual upgrades to menus and gameplay UI – smoother, clearer, more colorful.

🎮 Controller support – Play with your PS or Xbox controller for a more comfortable experience.

🧠 6 brand-new levels added, bringing the total to 56 puzzles!

🐞 Bug fixes and lots of small improvements to make your puzzle journey smoother.



This version brings us one step closer to the full release – we can’t wait to hear your feedback!

Thanks for playing and supporting ToneTrek 💜

— Dark Waters Games 🌊