25 August 2025 Build 19725904 Edited 25 August 2025 – 15:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone, we've been paying close attention to those of you trying the game, and have decided to release little update that fixes a couple of bugs and adds some nice quality of life features to the game.

Additionally, we now have a ⁠looking-for-game channel, and an @ LFG ping in our Discord server, you can assign yourself this role via the ⁠Channels & Roles tab. As for the game updates, in short (view image for more in depth explanation)

  • Locked/ private lobby feature added,

  • Progression system has additional levels with better rewards,

  • Menu will now have a provide feedback button,

  • Fixed a bug with the rocket launcher effects,

  • Fixed a bug where using the in game text chat prevented users from exiting

  • Added Terms of Service/ Privacy Policy document at account creation

We also take part in Steam's Third Person Shooter Fest later today, which should bring new eyeballs to the game! I encourage you to leave a review if you like the little project we've made too, it really helps us get discovered! Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1850011
