Hi everyone, we've been paying close attention to those of you trying the game, and have decided to release little update that fixes a couple of bugs and adds some nice quality of life features to the game.



Additionally, we now have a ⁠looking-for-game channel, and an @ LFG ping in our Discord server, you can assign yourself this role via the ⁠Channels & Roles tab. As for the game updates, in short (view image for more in depth explanation)

Locked/ private lobby feature added,

Progression system has additional levels with better rewards,

Menu will now have a provide feedback button,

Fixed a bug with the rocket launcher effects,

Fixed a bug where using the in game text chat prevented users from exiting

Added Terms of Service/ Privacy Policy document at account creation

We also take part in Steam's Third Person Shooter Fest later today, which should bring new eyeballs to the game! I encourage you to leave a review if you like the little project we've made too, it really helps us get discovered! Thank you!

