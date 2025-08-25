This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added a new quest where you’ll get to meet Gerstein’s rising young actress.

Fixed an issue where the upgrade for longer contracts had no effect.

Removed the ability to use Monopoly money to extend contracts.

Fixed a bug where pre-production rating caps could display incorrectly.

Fixed another issue that could lock up the Story Workshop.

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Please note that the beta is currently available in English only. Localizations are on the way and will be added soon.

Thank you!