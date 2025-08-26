Hello again Animal Lovers! 🐾

Big news – UPDATE II has arrived! 🎉

This is the second major step on our roadmap, and we’re beyond excited to deliver more improvements, fixes, and features that bring your shelters to life in new ways.

Additions and Changes:

We heard you! Pets adopted by you no longer count towards pet limits.



Take more pets on a leash at the same time! Starting today, a new leash is available in the shop that will allow you to take a walk with up to 3 pets at the same time!



Taking all items from a delivery box (or any other future container) now uses also character's inventory, not only their item's hotbar.



Sell your unneeded stuff! Bought chair that you don't like any more? When putting it in the trash it will be recycled instead and you will get back at some of the money you've spend.



Photo camera now has zoom features and artistic filters.



New shortcut to quickly take out the camera (default key is "V" for keyboard).



The reputation limit has been lifted! You can get much, much, more max reputation. Also reputation stars in tablet will change colors depending on amount of reputation, e.g low reputation - bronze stars, higher reputation - silver stars.



We've also added tips for most common questions to the loading screen (and even more tips are incoming!)





More changes, fixes and additions:

For more convenience you can now set preferred temperature units also in the game settings.



Never miss new encyclopedia entry: a small dot will appear on the encyclopedia button to indicate a new entry has been added.



Improvements for placing items.



Unlocked encyclopedia entries now appear on top, so they're easier to notice.



Current temperature will now be shown in tablet weather widget.



Popups won't be displayed while photo mode is active.



Fixed outside cage doors in level 2 cages being closed with 'close inside cage doors' setting enabled.



Fixed going back to main menu after host closing server.



Added suffix "CLIENT" to user report summary when send by client.



Added a setting that allows to specify whether item should be dropped when no suitable place is found.



And don’t forget.. This is just the second step of our roadmap… many more updates are still ahead! 🚀

Your passion, feedback, and creativity keep inspiring us to push Animal Shelter 2 further – and with every update, the world of your furry friends gets better, smoother, and more fun to manage. 💖So what’s waiting for you this time? Let’s take a look! 👇We can’t wait to hear what you think of these updates – every piece of feedback makes a difference, and it helps us shape the shelter exactly the way you want it. 🐶🐱See you soon,Animal Shelter 2 Team