25 August 2025 Build 19725717 Edited 25 August 2025 – 15:06:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Improved highlighted tool display for new filling ports.
  • Added missing texts and translations for notifications related to jerrycans.
  • Fixed bug related to new building upgrades and fuel levels in tanks.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented refueling the Phantom Cortega vehicle from the new dispenser.
  • Fixed trailer position reset in the Reset Car app.
  • Removed unnecessary camera movements in repair mode when the player unlocks the electric screwdriver.






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
