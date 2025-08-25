🛠 Patch Notes:

Improved highlighted tool display for new filling ports.



Added missing texts and translations for notifications related to jerrycans.



Fixed bug related to new building upgrades and fuel levels in tanks.



Fixed a bug that prevented refueling the Phantom Cortega vehicle from the new dispenser.



Fixed trailer position reset in the Reset Car app.



Removed unnecessary camera movements in repair mode when the player unlocks the electric screwdriver.



